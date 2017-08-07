Star Plus' popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions) will soon be coming up with an unexpected twist!!!

Yes, the loyal viewers of the series should keep stocks of tissues ready as we have learnt that, there will be a lot of emotional moments to be seen ahead in the upcoming episodes amidst Rakshabandhan celebrations.

Anika's (Surbhi Chandana) little brother Sahil (Aaryan Prajapati) will be making a comeback to the show for the Rakshabandhan sequence while the Oberoi family would be going through a lot of emotional turmoil.

Wondering what could have happened? Read on -

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes, the Oberoi family will be shocked to learn that Shivaay's (Nakuul Mehta) car had a blast while he was travelling. But everyone will be unable to trace the accident spot. Meanwhile, Sahil will arrive at the Oberoi Mansion to celebrate Rakshabandhan with Anika. He would be looking out for Shivaay but the family will have to keep Shivaay's truth under wraps from the little one. Anika would be seen worried to know about the well-being of Shivaay."

OMG!!! What will happen to Shivaay? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.