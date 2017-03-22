Obituary of Amala Thomas, Business Head, Neela Telefilms

Amala Thomas, Creative Producer and Senior television professional passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017. Amala was the Business Head for television at NeelaTelefilms until her untimely demise.

Industry stalwarts who have spent years working womith her share their memories.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Amala for the past twenty years. A thorough professional, it was her core value as a wonderful human being that made her stand apart. As the Business Head for television at Neela Telefilms, she led the team by example. Amala was extremely committed to her work. Once she took over a responsibility I could be rest assured that it would be done to perfection - she was someone I could trust without a doubt. Amala has left an indelible mark on all those of us whose lives she touched.God Bless her soul. R.I.P” - Asit Modi, Neela Telefilms.

An M.A. in Mass Communication from the University of Hyderabad, Amala had more than 20 years of experience in both the creative and technical aspects of broadcast television. She worked as a Senior Manager with Broadcaster Sony Entertainment Television & subsequently as a Producer and Business Head with production companies such as Hats Off Productions, Show M and Shashi Sumeet Productions. She was known to adhere to exacting standards as a Producer and was a successful and popular team leader.

“Amala represented everything good about our television industry. Great ethics, intense commitment and fair practice. She was a beacon of light in situations that needed clarity. Her gentle yet strong demeanour made her a much loved colleague and loyal friend. I miss her terribly” said Ravina Raj Kohli earlier today.

Amala was also a tremendous peoples’ person. She believed in the potential of her team members and helped them grow in their jobs even as she inculcated in them the high values that everyone aspires for.

A few years ago, Amala was responsible for bringing a unique educational program called ‘Genius Mind Technology’ to India and worked hard for it to be adopted across schools here hoping that it would help transform the lives of all school going children. She was also a guest lecturer at the University of Bubhaneshwar, Orissa.

Amala is survived by her Mother, Sisters and Brother, her friends who will always remember and hold her dear and the teams at all the production houses that she worked with and lead so ably.

A sample of her work abilities and relationships in the industry is available in the recommendations on her LinkedIn Profile. Some of which are reproduced below -

“Amala is an extremely good communicator and coordinator, qualities particularly useful for TV and Movie production. She is time conscious and result oriented.Most importantly she is very trustworthy and sensitive.” - Kunal Dasgupta.

“Amala Is an energetic, creative, television programmer and creative director. She has varied and unique ideas and works diligently at executing them. She brought calm, order and process to the business. She is an asset to any organisation she works for.” - Sunil Lulla.

“Amala is a good problem shooter and has the knack to extract the best from the team. She inculcated good work ethics among teams & her ability to guide and lead teams in an organized manner is commendable. She had good working relationships with the people she interacted with that naturally got her the respect she deserved. ” - J. D. Majethia.

“For most of us, who have reported to her across the many responsible portfolios she has held, she was always the quintessential "GO-TO person" for just about everything. I have imbibed a great deal of professionalism, commitment, punctuality and a 'never say die' attitude from her!” Mohit Bakshi.