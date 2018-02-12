Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Official statement: There is absolutely no truth to Anushka and Virat appearing in Koffee With Karan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2018 02:05 PM

Mumbai: The audience unquestionably loves and misses Karan Johar's stimulating and provocative tête-à-tête, Koffee With Karan and the show's next season is already being planned.

Ever since an online entertainment portal reported about the newly married celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli appearing on the show as the first guests, their fans have been waiting with bated breath.

However, putting an end to all speculations, Anushka’s spokesperson has passed a statement reading:

"There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan.Request you to please refrain from any such  conjecture."

All we can say is, watching Anushka and Virat spilling secrets about their life would definitely have been a visual treat!

 

Tags > Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Official Statement, Bollywood, Koffee with Karan, TV Show`,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Bollywood enthusiastically takes up the #...

Aamir Khan
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days