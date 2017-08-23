TV actress Helly Shah's car has been stolen by three goons last night.

The petite lass who plays the lead in Colors' Devanshi produced by Sonali and Amir Jaffer got to know about it only when she was about to leave for her shoot this morning. That is when she lodged an FIR (First Information Report) at the Kanakia police station (Mira Road). Helly told TellyChakkar, "I do not want to divulge the name of my building because I don't want this to get publicised. Yes, the car theft happened from the parking lot of the building where I stay with my family in Mira-Bhayander (a suburb in Mumbai). I park the car in the parking lot of the building regularly. But last night, three thieves stole the car."

The theft was captured in the CCTV camera set up in the building premises, where it can clearly be seen three individuals are stealing the car. The time in the close circuit camera shows the theft occurring at 3:20 AM.

The sweet actress further informed us, "when the police saw the CCTV footage, they concluded that the thieves had managed to unlock the car with a master key."

The constables at the Kanakia police station revealed, "there were three people involved who could be seen in the CCTV footage. They came in a car that belonged to them. After alighting from it, they unlocked Helly Gautam Shah's car with a master key and drove away in the car they arrived in. After some time, the three came back, got into the already unlocked car and sped off."

It seems that such car thefts are quite common in the area, the constable further informed, "there was another gentleman whose car gear had also been stolen that very night, which is why we have registered their FIRs together." With such car thefts becoming rampant in the city, even in the presence of CCTV cameras, citizens need to be more careful.

TellyChakkar.com has full faith in the Mumbai police and hopes Helly's car is traced as soon as possible.

For more updates on this case keep a tab on this space.