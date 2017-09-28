The actor has just been operated upon...

The good looking and talented actor Akshay Sethi, who is soon to make a comeback on TV after a long gap with Star Bharat's upcoming series Kidnap is hospitalised!

We have learned that Akshay has got his appendix operated.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Akshay told us that he had complaints about stomach pain from quite sometime but he neglected it. Eventually, it became severe and reached to its last stage where it could have turned out to be fatal.

He further told us that, "I have got it operated and I was admitted for the first time ever and appendix is very painful. If I had ignored the pain for few more hours, I wouldn't have survived. By God's grace, I went to the doctor on time and got operated. My operation is successful and I am doing fine now. I would need to take rest for a few days and I can resume.my work afterwards."

"I would like to tell everyone that don't take any pain lightly, like I did. Anything can happen so always visit the doctor for a check up if you have such complaints," he concluded.

TellyChakkar.com wishes Akshay a quick recovery.