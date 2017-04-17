Hot Downloads

Oh no! Divyanka Tripathi is in pain!

17 Apr 2017 06:20 PM

Her smile brighten ups your day. One look at her and you are mesmerised.

But the smile is faded today, and she is wearing a sad frown.

We are talking about TV’s top actress Divyanka Tripathi who is in terrible pain.

The lovely lady, married to dashing Vivek Dahiya has been making our days special with her act in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and her dance moves in Nach Baliye 8.

And today, Divyanka is in a low state as sge is bedridden with a terrible back ache.

The pretty actress took to Instagram to share her ordeal. Here checkout:

An annoyed me when my back pain coercively leaves me bed-ridden. #NothingToDo? #MakeInstaPosts!

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 

 

Awww…wish you a speedy recovery Divyanka!!!

 

Divyanka Tripathi, Nach Baliye 8, Vivek Dahiya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

