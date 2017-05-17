Oh no! Fight between the 'perfect couple' Roshan-Sodhi in Taarak Mehta...

One of the most loveable couples of Gokuldham society Roshan (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal) and Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) will soon have a big fight in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

Yes, hard to believe as Roshan and Sodhi are the most lovable and sorted Jodi in the show. But due to some reasons, a particular situation will get the two fighting.

Sodhi, who considers Bhedi (Mandar Chandwadkar) as his good friend, will seek his help to sort out the matter. However, Bhedi family will end up fighting among themselves leaving Sodhi helpless.

At the end, the entire Gokuldham society members will assemble to convince the couple to patch up.

Well, all's well that ends!

And finally, Roshan and Sodhi will hug and patch up.

We could not get through the actors for their quote.