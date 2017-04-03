Oh No! Harsh develops cold feet on Nach Baliye sets

Star Plus’ biggest dancing reality show Nach Baliye season 8 is back with new judges and new contestants. All the super talented couples are ready to shake a leg. The new season will surely take the viewer’s excitement to another level. Along with Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri, Sonkashi Sinha is all set to Don the Judge’s Cap. The dance-based reality show is on the floor and will be going on air soon.



Laughter Queen, Bharti Singh gave a thrilling performance with her beau Harsh last night. The couple has received immense love and support from the industry. Through sources, we have come to know that Harsh is quite shy of cameras and develops cold feet before every act.

Talking on the same, Bharti shared, “We both are excited for this dance journey and have started rehearsing for the best. Harsh is developing a cold feet while rehearsing since he is not confident about facing camera and the world. He’s not a dancer and hence is nervous each time we rehears on stage. But I’m sure the nervousness will fade away after the first few episodes as we progress step by step.” Harsh will always have Bharti’s back and they will prove to be the super excited couple this season.

The judges and all the couples are going to have a kickass time throughout the season with amazing performances and surprise acts.