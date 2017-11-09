There has always been some or the other fiasco happening in the Bigg Boss mansion. Now, after yesterday’s task things have escalated to a different level altogether. Everyone has started pin pointing everyone.

The housemates lost this week’s luxury budget task, ‘BB11 Mission.’ Also, the winning prize money of Rs 50 Lacs has been reduced to zero. Now, after this incident, we as the ardent viewers of the show will Tonight you will see Bigg Boss asking housemates to choose two worst performers of the task. The housemates were asked to name two people who according to them are responsible for losing the task.

The big accusations and blame game starts. Some name Hina khan while some name Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma. The contestants get into a heated argument with each other over mutually deciding two names who should be locked in the jail this week.

While discussing the two names, Hina Khan and Mehjabi Siddiqui got into a heated argument. Hina got irritated after Mehjabi started putting her opinions. This created fight in the house. Mehjabi started talking about Hina Khan’s “high class”.

Earlier, Hina got into a heated argument with Vikas Gupta as well after she named Puneesh Sharma as the worst performer.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reveal, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan are the two contestants, who have been locked up in the jail as the worst performers.