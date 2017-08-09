Colors’ popular fantasy drama Chandrakanta (Balaji Telefilms) will soon be coming up with an interesting twist in the tale.

The ardent viewers of the show would know all about Iravati’s (Urvashi Dholakia) wish to get her hands on the Khanjar and how she wil lleave no stones unturned to acquire it.

We hear that, in the upcoming episodes she will hatch a conspiracy against Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) so that she can get the Khanjar. Read on to know all about Iravati’s plans –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Iravati will brainwash Chandrakanta so that she visits the Vishnu Temple to get the Khanjar. Iravati will play an evil game where she will make Chandrakanta believe that a maid of the palace is pregnant with Veer’s (Vishal Aditya Singh) child. To find out the truth, Iravati will convince Chandrakanta to visit the Vishnu Temple and ask for the Khanjar as a part of a ritual.

Chandrakanta will follow the steps and as soon as the Khanjar appears, Iravati will cast a spell on her and she will fall from the cliff. Iravati will heave a sign of relief when she is convinced about chandrakanta's death."

OMG!!!

Will Iravati get the Khanjar? What will happen to Chandrakanta? The upcoming episodes of the show will unearth the answer to these questions.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.