Oh no! Kokila to burn Sameera’s clothes in Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Star Plus’ popular daily Saath Nibhana Saathiya is coming up with interesting twists to keep viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Ricky (Rohit Suchanti) got married to Sameera (Priya Tandon), against his family’s will. And they have been left shocked to see Sameera in a western attire.

Now we hear that more drama awaits viewers after Sameera will enter the Modi family.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, a furious Kokila (Rupal Patel) who is not ready to accept the marriage of Ricky and Sameera will confront her on wearing western clothes during the aarti. The duo will further have a heated argument over it and eventually Kokila will burn Sameera’s western clothes in front of the family.”

We tried but could not reach Priya for a comment.

The tussle between Kokila and Sameera to defeat each other will add more drama in the upcoming episodes for sure.

