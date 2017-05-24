Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Oh no! Kokila to burn Sameera’s clothes in Saath Nibhana Saathiya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 07:17 PM

Star Plus’ popular daily Saath Nibhana Saathiya is coming up with interesting twists to keep viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Ricky (Rohit Suchanti) got married to Sameera (Priya Tandon), against his family’s will. And they have been left shocked to see Sameera in a western attire.

Now we hear that more drama awaits viewers after Sameera will enter the Modi family.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, a furious Kokila (Rupal Patel) who is not ready to accept the marriage of Ricky and Sameera will confront her on wearing western clothes during the aarti. The duo will further have a heated argument over it and eventually Kokila will burn Sameera’s western clothes in front of the family.”

We tried but could not reach Priya for a comment.

The tussle between Kokila and Sameera to defeat each other will add more drama in the upcoming episodes for sure.

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Tags > Star Plus, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Priya Tandon, Rupal Patel, Rohit Suchanti,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top