Oh No! Naira to deliver in Kartik’s absence and her baby to be in a critical condition in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 11:39 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on emotions. Keerti and Naksh have had a bad accident, and Keerti is in a critical condition.

In the upcoming episode, Naira finally comes to know about Keerti’s condition and that she is battling for life in the hospital.

Naira prays for Keerti’s life and doesn’t want her nightmare to come true. She panics, which leads to labour pain.


Shockingly, Naira is rushed to the labour room in Kartik’s absence.

Naira's baby is premature and in a critical condition.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and the family deal with this situation.          
Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, critical condition, upcoming episode, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

