Oh no! Nivedita’s smart plan to separate Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Komolika has entered the lives of Prerna and Anurag and is trying her best to separate them.

Even Mohini and Nivedita have started their planning to separate them.

In the upcoming episode, Mohini and Nivedita are keen to get Anurag and Mishka married and not let Prerna enter Anurag’s life.

Therefore, they call the Choubey family to fix Anurag and Mishka's marriage.

On the one hand, Anurag’s own family is becoming a villain in his love story with Prerna. On the other, Prerna and Anurag are growing closer to each other.

Nivedita hurries to find a good day for the wedding.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Mohini and Nivedita win with their evil plan or whether Anurag and Prerna’s love story blossoms.