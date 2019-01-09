Oh No! Param’s master plan blocks Ishita and Raman’s union

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Ishita has been kidnapped and Raman and the entire family are worried about her.

Ishita somehow manages to speak to Raman and gives him her location by fooling the goons.

Raman thus makes a plan to trap the goons and free Ishita.

In the upcoming episode, Param will come to know about Raman and Ishita and how the goons have goofed up.

Hence, Param will make a master plan. He will shift Ishita to some other isolated place as he cannot afford to lose her so easily.

Will Raman be able to save Ishita or will Param succeed in his plan? The upcoming episode is certainly going to be an interesting watch.