Oh No! Param Singh breaks up with Harshita Gaur

Life OK's actor Param Singh, who has been rumoured to be dating his former co-actor Harshita Gaur, has cleared the rumours and stated that there is nothing going on between the two. He also said that they are both friends and have nothing more than that between them.

It was at the beginning of this year that Param admitted about something brewing between Harshita and him, but as time has passed Ghulaam fame actor refuted the rumours and said that he gets a little jealous because he is a good friend of hers.

The actor told “Harshita is my close friend so at times I would get jealous. We thought there could be something, but as of now there is nothing. Harshita and I continue to be friends," he informed.

We hope everything is okay between the two

Param is lately seen playing the character of an anti –hero in Ghulaam which also has Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala in pivotal roles.