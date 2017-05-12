Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Oh No! Param Singh breaks up with Harshita Gaur

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 02:16 PM

Life OK's actor Param Singh, who has been rumoured to be dating his former co-actor Harshita Gaur, has cleared the rumours and stated that there is nothing going on between the two. He also said that they are both friends and have nothing more than that between them.

It was at the beginning of this year that Param admitted about something brewing between Harshita and him, but as time has passed Ghulaam fame actor refuted the rumours and said that he gets a little jealous because he is a good friend of hers.

The actor told “Harshita is my close friend so at times I would get jealous. We thought there could be something, but as of now there is nothing. Harshita and I continue to be friends," he informed.

We hope everything is okay between the two

Param is lately seen playing the character of an anti –hero in Ghulaam which also has Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala in pivotal roles.

Tags > Life OK, Ghulaam, Param Singh, Harshita Gaur, Niti Taylor, Vikkas Manaktala,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top