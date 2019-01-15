News

Oh no! Rohan’s best friend leaves Aliya shocked in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 01:10 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita was kidnapped, and finally, Rohan has managed to save her.

Raman and Simmi fail to reach Ishita, and Rohan gets worried. Rohan talks to Aliya and shares his worry, and she tells him to bring back Ishita at any cost if he wants to repent for his mistake.

Rohan asks his friend Yug to save Ishita. Yug brings Ishita to the Bhalla house. The entry of Yug brings a lot of problems in Aliya and Rohan’s lives, and the entire truth of Aditya is revealed.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Aliya copes with this.
Tags > Rohan, Aliya, Ishita, Raman, Simmi, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with...

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with family and friends
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days