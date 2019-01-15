Oh no! Rohan’s best friend leaves Aliya shocked in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita was kidnapped, and finally, Rohan has managed to save her.



Raman and Simmi fail to reach Ishita, and Rohan gets worried. Rohan talks to Aliya and shares his worry, and she tells him to bring back Ishita at any cost if he wants to repent for his mistake.



Rohan asks his friend Yug to save Ishita. Yug brings Ishita to the Bhalla house. The entry of Yug brings a lot of problems in Aliya and Rohan’s lives, and the entire truth of Aditya is revealed.



Well, it will be interesting to see how Aliya copes with this.