Oh No! Shivaay to DIVORCE Anika in Ishqbaaaz

The year might be coming to an end but the drama in Ishqbaaaz doesn’t seem to cease.

With the return of Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) as Tia’s (Navina Bole) sister, things are going to spice up in the aforementioned Star Plus and 4 Lions Films show.

As viewers would know, Tia has been blackmailing Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) on being pregnant with his child, which is a false allegation.

Her demand is to sever relationship ties with better half Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and get married to her.

The deceptive web won’t meet its goal and thus, Tia will resort to using Shivaay’s brotherly emotions to enter the Oberoi family.

Tia will make Shivaay believe that Omkaran (Kunal Jaisingh) is Tej’s (Mahesh Thakur) illegitimate son. Realising that Tej indeed is not too fond of Omkara, Shivaay will believe Tia.

Shares a source, “This is when Tia will play her next card. Knowing well how emotionally vulnerable Omkara is, she will threaten Shivaay that she will inform Omkara about his illegitimacy. Shivaay will get scared and in return agree to accept her demands.”

Any guesses what would she demand? A DIVORCE from Anika! OMG! Shocking, isn’t it?

Who would Shivaay choose- his brother or love?

We could not reach Nakuul for a comment.

Stay hooked for more exciting times ahead in Ishqbaaaz!