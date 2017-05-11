Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Oh no! Soumya to work as a maid in Colors’ Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 12:22 PM

A lot of emotional drama can be witnessed in the ongoing episodes of Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

The recent episodes of the series revolves around the struggle faced by Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) while they are trying to earn money for their survival, since they are living separately from their family now.

After crossing a lot of hurdles, Harman has finally found a job of a stuntman putting his life at risk. Now, we hear that Soumya will feel sad learning about the same and will decide to share the load with Harman.

Our source informs us that now Soumya will start working as a maid to earn money without letting Harman know about it.

Will Soumya succeed in keeping the truth hidden from Harman? Well, that would be something interesting for the viewers to watch out for.

We tried reaching out to Rubina but she remained unavailable for comments.

Stay tuned for more updates

Tags > Colors tv, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Vivian Dsena, Rubina Dilaik,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top