Oh no! Soumya to work as a maid in Colors’ Shakti

A lot of emotional drama can be witnessed in the ongoing episodes of Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

The recent episodes of the series revolves around the struggle faced by Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) while they are trying to earn money for their survival, since they are living separately from their family now.

After crossing a lot of hurdles, Harman has finally found a job of a stuntman putting his life at risk. Now, we hear that Soumya will feel sad learning about the same and will decide to share the load with Harman.

Our source informs us that now Soumya will start working as a maid to earn money without letting Harman know about it.

Will Soumya succeed in keeping the truth hidden from Harman? Well, that would be something interesting for the viewers to watch out for.

We tried reaching out to Rubina but she remained unavailable for comments.

Stay tuned for more updates