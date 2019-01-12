News

Oh No! The entire family and Aaliya shocked to see Yug in Bhalla house in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

12 Jan 2019 11:13 AM

The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as finally, the kidnapping drama has come to an end.It was earlier Raman manages to rescue Ishita and it all happened because of the drama planned by Simmi and Rohan. Raman thanks Simmi and Rohan for supporting him through thick and thin.And finally, happy days are back in the Bhalla house.  But in the upcoming episode salesman, Yug will enter the Bhalla house and everyone will be shocked as he will be a replica of Aditya Bhalla.On seeing him the entire family and especially Aaaliya will be in a state of shock and will not know how to react.It will be interesting to see who Yug is and what more will unfold in the serial. 

