The Bigg Boss house is turning out to be a den of evil deeds. such untoward occurrences have now become a part and parcel of the Colors flagship show. We all know how this reality TV series hosted by Salman Khan’s is churning out some interesting drama one after the other. The upcoming episode is literally going to put you in shock. In the first week, Priyank Sharma was thrown out of the house for hitting Akash Dadlani. This time, Vikas Gupta has repeated the same mistake. after conjuring up a verbal spat with Puneesh, Vikas got into a physical brawl with him.

TellyChakkar.com reveals, Vikas Gupta got into a physical fight with Puneesh Sharma during the new luxury budget task of the week. Their heated argument sparked the second physical fight of this season (the first being the fight that involved Priyank Sharma Akash Dadlani and himself) where Vikas suddenly got violent. He managed to rough up Puneesh Sharma before he was pulled away by other contestants of the house. This was Puneesh’s victory moment because he knew that violence leads to instant punishment from Bigg Boss.

After tensed moment in the house, Bigg Boss announced his decision on terminating Vikas Gupta’s captaincy in front of all the contestants. Yes, that has happened!

That’s not all; Bigg Boss also announced that Vikas can’t be captain for the entire season. While some were happy inside, Vikas was taken aback after the listening to the same. Vikas is currently put in the jail as a punishment for violating the biggest rule of the show. We are here wondering why isn't he out from the show like Priyank because rules cannot be altered for someone.

Lets see what storm will the next captain bring? Stay tuned we are soon revealing the new captain of the house.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!