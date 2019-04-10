Ojaswi Aroraa to enter Baavle Utaavle as Pinky Patel, the Ghost

Sony SAB’s Baavle Utaavle has managed to create its own special place in the hearts of its audience, with a crazy and peculiar love story of Guddu (Paras Arora) and Funty (Shivani Badoni). The upcoming track is about to bring in some more thrill and spookiness to GuFu’s visfotak love story.

Adding some fun twists to the current story, viewers are in for a treat with the entry of a new character, Pinky Patel. Played by the stunning Ojaswi Aroraa, Pinky is a young and hard-core Gujarati soul who is madly in love with her husband Gullu and equally with the colour ‘pink’. Entering as a ghost, her only aim in life was to click selfies which also took her life. Ojaswi Aroraa is all set to entertain the audience with her Garba obsession and peculiar laugh.

Returning from their family honeymoon, Guddu gets hold of a pink phone and accidently turns it on, activating the ‘Baavli Bhootni’, Pinky Patel. Having died at the selfie point, while clicking a selfie with her lovable husband Gullu, she has come to take her husband back to the other world. What is bound to create confusions is that Gullu is the look alike of Guddu.

With all the mess-up, will Funty be able to save Guddu from this situation?

Talking about her role and experience, Ojaswi Aroraa, essaying the role of Pinky Patel said, “It has been an extremely pleasant experience working with such a lovely team of Sony SAB’s Baavle Utaavle. Everyone is very talented and hard-working and it is amazing to witness the kind of love the show has been receiving. I play Pinky Patel enters as a crazy and fun-loving Gujarati ghost girl, whose biggest weakness is Garba and gets mood swings at any given point of time. While I have enjoyed working for this show and the role, I hope the audience has as much fun watching it.”

Keep Watching Baavle Utaavle, Monday to Friday at 10PM only on Sony SAB