Ojaswi Oberoi to enter &TV’s Badho Bahu as the negative lead

Actress Ojaswi Oberoi who was recently seen in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas will now lock horns with Badho Bahu (Rytasha Rathore) in the &TV show, Badho Bahu (Sunny Side Up and Hum Tum Telefilms).

Yes, Ojaswi will play the new negative lead on the show!!

The girl Kareena will be a street smart character, who will come into the life of Badho.

As per sources, “Kareena will be the cousin sister of Lucky (Prince Narula). She will love her brother a lot and would go to any extent to see him happy. With her entry, there will be a lot of friction created between Lucky and Badho. Kareena will also be shrewd in the game of family politics. In short, she will be a cute girl with a not so cute motive.”

When contacted, Ojaswi was unavailable for comments.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert.

We hear that Ojaswi has started shoot for the show, and her introduction will air soon.

Watch this space for more updates.