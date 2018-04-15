Old friends reunite on the sets of Mere Sai

Mumbai: It’s a lovely experience meeting friends from hometown after a long hiatus. Abeer Soofi, who portrays the role of Sai Baba was in for a pleasant surprise when he recently discovered his long-time friend, Tarun Khanna is making an entry in the show as ‘Ratnakar’. Both exchanged pleasantries and recollected wonderful memories from years ago.

Abeer and Tarun have been friends for about 2-3 years and the impromptu meeting was a joyous affair. Both the actors chatted for a long time as they reminisced old memories while going through their photos clicked in the city of Nawabs. They are inseparable during shoot breaks and also have food together. Whenever Tarun was in Lucknow, both the actors would spend quality time with each other and visit different spots and enjoy feasting on local spicy chaat. Abeer also used to get special Lucknowi kurtas and artefacts for Tarun every time he visited Mumbai.

Abeer confirmed, “Tarun and I have known each other for a long time now. I had met him in my hometown, Lucknow and he was already a well-recognised face of Indian television at that time. By a fortuitous quirk of fate, we are now working together on Mere Sai. It feels great to catch up with your friends after long and refresh good memories. Having him on the sets make me feels like I am back in Lucknow with my friends.”

Tarun said, “It’s a wonderful feeling to be a part of Mere Sai. When I got the opportunity to play the character of Ratnakar in Mere Sai, I decided to surprise Abeer on the sets. Furthermore, my wife is from Lucknow as well which means I travel there occasionally. Earlier I have worked in mythological shows on television and portrayed various characters. The character of Ratnakar is unique as he is a wealthy businessman from a foreign country. It feels a bit strange to act as an adversary onscreen to a good friend in real life. I observed Abeer enacting the role of Sai and its really commendable the way he performs. It’s an amazing experience to shoot with the entire crew of Mere Sai.”

In the upcoming track of the show, Ratnakar a wealthy businessman has returned from overseas and has plans to take Sai Baba’s, Dwarka Mai. Will he succeed in his nefarious endeavours? How will Sai Baba counter this difficulty that lies ahead?