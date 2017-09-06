Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan feels singing reality TV show "Om Shanti Om" brings the young generation closer to Indian culture and heritage.

Mahadevan will be a special guest in Star Bharat's devotional music reality show. And he says he is honoured to get on board.

"I am really honoured to be a part of 'Om Shanti Om' as a special guest. There have been many music reality shows on Indian television, but 'Om Shanti Om' is fresh and unique in all aspects. The show is going to bring the young generation closer to our heritage and culture," Mahadevan said in a statement.

"As responsible artists, it's our duty to let the youth know the importance of devotional music. The show will definitely connect with the youth as it's a modern interpretation of traditional divine music," he added.

Mahadevan will not only share his expertise with the contestants, but also will be singing "Shiv tandav stotra" on the show.

"Om Shanti Om" provides a musical stage to contestants and re-invents known devotional songs that appeal to modern India.

Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, the show features actress Sonakshi Sinha, composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor as judges, while yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be the Maha Guru.

(Source: IANS)