News

Om Swami's video enjoying a lap dance is hilarious!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017 04:10 PM

Remember Swami Om from Bigg Boss?

Wasn’t he the ‘most entertaining’ one of the lot?

Big Boss 10 was definitely in news courtesy Swami Om and here we are about to share a fun video of his that will make you go ROFL.

A video has been doing rounds in the social media wherein the self proclaimed saint guru is meditating, while a bikini clad woman is dancing around him.

The video is super hilarious and the expressions of Swami Om are worth seeing. And not to forget the girl, who got her 30 secs of fame through this post.

Here checkout the video:

Funny na????

Tags > lap dance, Om Swami, hilarious, ROFL, big Boss 10,

