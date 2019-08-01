News

OMG! Abeer and Mishti's love confession a dream in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming story of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase shocking drama.

It was earlier seen that Meenakshi forbids Mishti from getting close to Abeer. Mishti thus starts keeping herself away from him for the sake of Kuhu and Kunal.

But keeping Abeer’s advice in mind, Mishti confesses her love for him in front of everyone.

Thus, Meenakshi breaks Kuhu and Kunal’s alliance in anger. Further, Meenakshi instigates Vishamber and holds Mishti responsible for the break-up.

Kuhu too breaks down, and Vishamber suffers a heart attack.

Suddenly, Mishti’s dream breaks, and she wakes up in a state of shock.

Mishti then decides to sacrifice her love for Abeer.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

