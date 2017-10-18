Arshi Khan is one of the most notorious contestant of the Bigg Boss glass mansion. She is known to be abusive and violent. There have been instances when the rest of the Bigg Boss contestants have stated their hatred for Arshi upfront by nominating her for eviction almost all the time till now. Now, TellyChakkar.com exclusively reveals another gross act by the contestant.

Yes, the lady who is going to extremes with her eccentricities and behavior abnormalities has now stooped to another level altogether.

In the upcoming episode of the Colors flagship show, the viewers will get to witness a gut wrenching teeth clenching fight between Arshi and Hina. The Drama between the two of them would escalate to a level where the former will spit at the latter during a task. YES, Arshi khan will do this and make the other contestants vexed with her. Hina will thereafter lose control over herself, however her co contestants will try to pacify her.

For the viewers: This is not for the first time that Arshi will fight with Hina, there have been ocassions when Arshi taunted Hina and called her Zubair ki biwi and patli Dolly Bindra. Now it will surely be interesting for the viewers to watch how Hina would hit back at her.