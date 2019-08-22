News

OMG! Azaan gets a CLUE to stop his marriage with Noor in Bahu Begam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: After successful Muslim shows such as Qubool Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah, the genre is now being explored by the newly launched Bahu Begum, a presentation by Colors.

Produced by LSD Films, Bahu Begum features Arjit Taneja as Azaan Ali Khan, Diana Khan as Shayra Anwar, Simone Singh as Begum Raziya, and Sameeksha Jaiswal as Noor. It explores strong emotions such as love and revenge, as well as the varied shades of love and friendship.  

The show has received a great response from the audience and is now gearing up for major twists and drama.

The current track of the show revolves around Azaan unwillingly marrying Noor because of Shaira’s persuasion, as Noor blames Shaira for her mother’s death.

In the upcoming episodes, Azaan gets a clue that can help him stop his marriage with Noor.

He obtains CCTV footage of the fire breakout at the venue.

Will he get the evidence to prove Shaira’s innocence?

What do you think? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Bahu Begum, Arjit Taneja, Azaan Ali Khan, Diana Khan, Shayra Anwar, Simone Singh, Begum Raziya, Sameeksha Jaiswal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri

past seven days