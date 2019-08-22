OMG! Azaan gets a CLUE to stop his marriage with Noor in Bahu Begam

MUMBAI: After successful Muslim shows such as Qubool Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah, the genre is now being explored by the newly launched Bahu Begum, a presentation by Colors.



Produced by LSD Films, Bahu Begum features Arjit Taneja as Azaan Ali Khan, Diana Khan as Shayra Anwar, Simone Singh as Begum Raziya, and Sameeksha Jaiswal as Noor. It explores strong emotions such as love and revenge, as well as the varied shades of love and friendship.



The show has received a great response from the audience and is now gearing up for major twists and drama.



The current track of the show revolves around Azaan unwillingly marrying Noor because of Shaira’s persuasion, as Noor blames Shaira for her mother’s death.



In the upcoming episodes, Azaan gets a clue that can help him stop his marriage with Noor.



He obtains CCTV footage of the fire breakout at the venue.



Will he get the evidence to prove Shaira’s innocence?



What do you think? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.