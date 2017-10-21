Wonder what else will the current season of Bigg Boss 11 has in store for its viewers. The burgeoning of a new love affair inside the BB mansion between lovebirds Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma is a stirring watch. The two of them are almost inseparable these days.

They spend their time inside the Bigg Boss house holding hands and talking mushy especially after the lights are turned off professing their love for each other.

In one of the recent episodes Puneesh was spotted discussing what the future has in store for them. Puneesh was seen whispering in the beautiful lass' ears that the two of them would stay together forever.

Bandgi disclosed that she is scared of their future because she already has a boyfriend and she was wary about his reaction to her link up with Puneesh.

Puneesh completely negated Dennis' existence in Bandgi's life saying, the latter is a nobody and Bandgi doesn't need to heed about him and all of that will be handled by him.

Puneesh further egged Bandgi to dump Dennis and stay with him because by now their closeness can definitely be seen on TV and everyone along with Dennis has become aware of it.

However, contrary to popular beliefs, this love drama didn't seem to go down well with Dennis Nagpal who happens to be Bandgi's boyfriend.

He deleted all his Instagram posts with Bandgi. Later, the lovelorn posted an Insta story where he wrote, "I have removed all pictures with @Bandgikalra. Please don't ask why we don't have pictures when we were dating. P.S. She never deserved me."

Earlier, the Puneesh and Bandgi love story was touted to be a staged affair but the colour it is taking on right now is something different.

Whatever the case is, it surely is turning out to be pretty interesting. So is the duo actually falling for each other is the big question now.

The two always had each other's backs in the house. We always get to see the two of them together even when important announcements are made in the BB mansion.

What is cooking? Is it for real or a facade? This appearance surely is deceiving!

What say people? Leave your comments below

For more such juicy updates on Bigg Boss, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.