OMG! Deep’s look-alike to enter Ishq Mein Marjawan

Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) is gaining a lot of popularity.The show raised many eyebrows when Nia Sharma entered as the new face of Aarohi.The recent episodes of the show featured Aarohi and Deep’s closeness. The duo have resolved their misunderstandings and are together to fight against all the conspiracies by Tara, Virat, and Vasundhara.In the upcoming episodes, the duo is stuck in a blast. Aarohi thinks that Deep is dead but later on gets clues that he alive.The show will see a major twist with Deep’s look-alike entering the scenario. Aarohi is in great trouble and confusion after seeing him.

