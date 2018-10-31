News

OMG! Drashti Dhami to quit Silsila?

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been in the news lately for its bold storyline. The show revolves around Kunal and Nandini's illegitimate love affair wherein both of them betray Mauli, who is Kunal's doting wife and Nandini's childhood friend.

Kunal and Nandini's characters were brutally criticized and bashed by the audiences.

TellyChakkar broke the news of Sisila going off-air too. The makers are rumoured to be pacing the storyline to give the show a suitable end.

According to the sources, the makers wanted a leap in show, after which both Mauli and Nandini would have been shown as mothers. Our highly placed source informs us that Drashti was in no mood to play a mother in the show. We were told that the makers are still trying to discuss and sort things out with Drashti. However, Drashti's recent post on Instagram has left her fans shocked.

Drashti took to instagram and announced the end of her role as Nandini in the show. We contacted her to get a clear picture, but she asked us to call back later.

And this journey of Nandini on “Silsila” come to an end today.... It’s been short but one helluva of a journey..... I still remember the outdoor shoot in Goa like it happened yesterday to working with new co stars who are my friends today...actually very very good friends & to the sheer hard work I put in to bring “Nandini” to life on screen... It’s actually been a roller coaster rides which has been bumpy, but been a huge learning for me both as an actor as well as a person... I do want to thank my producers [this is my 2nd show with them] the channel, my co actors/colleague on this show and everyone associated with this show & to my fans who have been so so supportive.... Till the next acting initiative here’s Drashti signing off, till we meet again.....Adios Lots of love @aditidevsharma @shaktiarora @ashukla09 @colorstv @ravs0058 @pearl_spellbound

The biggest question now is whether Nandini's character will be replaced or will the show see an untimely wrap.

