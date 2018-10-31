OMG! Drashti Dhami to quit Silsila?

View this post on Instagram
And this journey of Nandini on “Silsila” come to an end today.... It’s been short but one helluva of a journey..... I still remember the outdoor shoot in Goa like it happened yesterday to working with new co stars who are my friends today...actually very very good friends & to the sheer hard work I put in to bring “Nandini” to life on screen... It’s actually been a roller coaster rides which has been bumpy, but been a huge learning for me both as an actor as well as a person... I do want to thank my producers [this is my 2nd show with them] the channel, my co actors/colleague on this show and everyone associated with this show & to my fans who have been so so supportive.... Till the next acting initiative here’s Drashti signing off, till we meet again.....Adios Lots of love @aditidevsharma @shaktiarora @ashukla09 @colorstv @ravs0058 @pearl_spellbound
