OMG! Ishaan puts his house up for auction in Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja

11 Feb 2018 07:00 PM

Kolkata: The viewers of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja have been watching gripping drama in the ongoing episodes. Now gear up for more as the upcoming episodes of the series have high voltage drama.

Loyal audience would know that Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) is going through a tough phase. We hear the coming days will be tougher for him.

According to a source, in the coming episode, police will seize Ishaan’s bank accounts. As a consequence, it will be difficult for him to produce the money required for the bail of Ranadev. Bibi (Chaiti Ghoshal) will come to their rescue. She will offer to help them with the amount but Ishaan and Aparna will not accept her help. Owning to their behavior, Bibi will feel insulted.

Drama doesn’t end here!  

With no option left, Ishaan will be forced to put his house up for auction.

And guess what? Bibi will buy his house by announcing 20 crores and ask Ishaan to stay in a store room.

What will happen next? Will Ishaan and Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee)’s relation worsen after this? Only time will tell.  

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

