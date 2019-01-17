News

OMG! Kunal to be shot in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 05:10 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Sphere Origins) has been in the news since it started its run on the television screens.

The show is now exclusively streaming on Colors’ OTT platform Voot.

Loyal audiences of the show are in for dramatic sequences in the upcoming episodes. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to retain audience attention and give them the best of entertainment.


The show will see highpoint drama with Kunal being shot. A close source to the project said, ‘Pari will be kidnapped and to save her, Kunal will fight with goons. Amidst the fight and action sequence, a goon will fire on Kunal.’

Mauli will be shocked to learn about this. It will be interesting to see how the story will progress if this twist takes place in the show.

What are your views on the upcoming track? Hit the comments section below.
Tags > Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kunal, Mauli, Pari, Colors tv, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Slideshow

Slideshow

In pics: Guddan and Tujhse Hai Raabta complete...

In pics: Guddan and Tujhse Hai Raabta complete 100 episodes
