OMG! Malhar to lose his memory in Tujhse Hai Raabta?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media) is gaining a lot of popularity among the viewers.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to deliver the best of episodes.

The show will mark a high point with Kalyani walking on burning coal to prove her love for Malhar’s son Moksh.

In the upcoming episode, Kalyani, who wants to give an exam, unintentionally traps Malhar and her hands in a handcuff. The duo is in a fix, as Kalyani needs to rush for her exams. She then writes a letter to the principle stating that Malhar suffers from memory loss. This is how Malhar also accompanies Kalyani for her exam. The two end up spending quality time with each other.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming track? Hit the comments section below.