OMG! Meher to die with her unborn child in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: In the high time track in ongoing newly launched TV Serial Choti Sardarni,

Meher is going to face a trauma in her own family. However, Meher has made up her mind to marry Sarabjit,

Evil Kulwant is still not ready to let Meher keep Manav's child in her womb. The evil woman crosses all ruthless limits when Meher cook’s food in the kitchen while Kulwant puts knife at her womb.

Meher gets shocked and begs before Kulwant to not kill her child while evil Kulwant doesn't melts down, but even scares her with the knife.

Meher is facing such a hard time in her life where her child life is put at stake.

Let see if this time Meher could protect her child from her evil Mom Kulwant or she will loss everything.