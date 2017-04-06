OMG! Mohit Sehgal finds ‘plastic’ in his burger!

Recently, we saw news on ‘plastic eggs’ making headlines, and here’s another ‘plastic’ tale that we have for you!

Readers, the dashing Mohit Sehgal, who is currently seen matching steps with wife Sanaya Irani on Nach Baliye 8 (BBC and Star Plus) was out with a friend having burgers (Dunkin Donuts) when he was left shocked with a absurb particle that he ate.

While biting on the juicy burger, Mohit realised he had something strange in his mouth. When he checked, it was a tiny piece of plastic.

Shared the friend of the actor, “It was so disgusting, and the sad part was that others in the restaurant just gave a deaf ear. As for the Dunkin Donuts employees, they apologised to us and asked us not to tweet about it. They said that they will look into the matter.”

But like a responsible citizen, Mohit did share the issue on his social media and asked people to be careful.

Here checkout his post:

So I found this little tiny white plastic piece in my burger. Yes ! That's right . So if like me u r also a dunkin's burger fan , just beware @dunkindonuts A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

It’s sad that food joints are so callous in its behaviour.