OMG! Munna to kill Ansh in Star Plus’ Nazar?

MUMBAI:

Star Plus’ Nazar is going to witness high-voltage drama in the show.

According to our highly placed sources, Ansh’s life will be in danger and he will probably die in the show. The person who will attempt to kill him is none other than his son Munna.

Yes, you heard that right!

A source close to the project revealed, 'Pia’s mother Divya will turn Munna into a snake who will bite Ansh. Ansh’s body will turn blue because of the poison.'

Do you think Ansh will die? Or will Pia be able to save him?

Harsh Rajput, who plays Ansh in the show, made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. He has also been seen in Dharam Veer and Hitler Didi. He is paired opposite Niyati Fatnani, who is known for her role in Sony TV's Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey.

