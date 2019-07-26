OMG! Rohit to learn about Sonakshi’s SACRIFICE in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining immense love from the fans. It is appreciated for its gripping storyline and unique treatment.

In the previous episodes, it was shown that Sonakshi has made a huge sacrifice to ensure that the news of Pooja’s wardrobe malfunction is not published in any newspaper. Sonakshi has agreed to dance at a famous minister's family wedding in return for the favour.

Rohit, who is unaware about the same, is under the impression that the news is not out in the media because of the Sippys' network and contacts.

However, in the upcoming episodes, Rohit comes to know about Sonakshi’s huge sacrifice and is shocked.

How do you think Rohit will react after knowing the truth?

Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Dipika Kakar, who plays Sonakshi, is paired opposite Karan V Grover (Rohit) in the show. In addition, Romil Chaudhary, who was her co-contestant in Bigg Boss, entered the show a few weeks ago to play her ex.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.