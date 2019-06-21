News

OMG! Romit Raj INJURED on the sets of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is gaining immense popularity, thanks to its gripping storyline and brilliant performances.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about actor Romit Raj entering the show (read here: Romit Raj to enter Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala).

A source close to the project has now revealed that Romit was recently injured on the sets of Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala.

Geared with this information, we contacted Romit, who said, 'I was taking a walk on the sets and suddenly got hurt with a nail. The nail pierced my foot. The production house was kind enough to rush me to a nearby hospital where I got myself bandaged. The nurse who treated me recognized me and was excited to see me. We also clicked a selfie. I asked her to watch me on Star Plus in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala at 8:30 PM' (laughs).

'Thankfully, I was shooting in Film City and not in Naigaon or Umergaon, as hospital services are available here. Well, I am better now,' he added.

We asked him if the shooting was halted because of the mishap, and he said, 'Luckily, I was on a break between scenes, so the shoot was not halted. I resumed the shoot after I came back from the hospital.'

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.

