OMG! Sameer and Srishti to be JAILED in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

17 Jan 2019 06:43 PM
MUMBAI: We recently reported about love blossoming between Sameer and Srishti in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

As seen in the episodes so far, Srishti and Sameer go to meet Billa in jail to get the name of the mastermind. Monisha warns Prithvi and Sherlyn of filing a police complaint against them. Many more drama-loaded sequences are stocked up.

In the upcoming episodes, Sameer and Srishti head to the police station to find out who the real culprit is. They find Billa there and question him, too but in a turn of events, Sameer and Srishti are jailed.

Sameer and Srishti have always added a light element to the show, and to give more life to the episodes, the two will be seen engaging in nok-jhoks and a bit of romance. In fact, Sameer also shows his protective side towards Srishti.

Keep reading this space for more updates.
