OMG! Snake attack in Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek

Here we are back with an exciting upcoming track details from Zee TV’s popular drama Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia).

As we saw in the last episode, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) had kicked Svetlana (Radha Bhatt) out of Khanna house after he mistreated Nani.

Now, in the upcoming plot, Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya's wedding will be fixed, and everyone will gear up for their marriage festivities.

On the other hand, Svetlana and Nani will find out about Shaurya transferring all his property on Mehek’s name. Thus, they would plan to attack Mehek by secretly unleashing a snake upon her.

Will Shaurya manage to save Mehek? What the big secret that Nani is hiding from Mehek and Shaurya?

We buzzed the show leads but they remained unavailable to comment.