Veer to escape from jail and kidnap Anika in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai:Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions) never fails to create curiosity among the audience with its interesting twists and turns.Trouble is on the way for Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandana) in the coming episodes"> and our source informs us that Veer (Nikitin Dheer) will escape from the jail and will be back in Shivaay and Anika’s life to wreck havoc. Veer will kidnap Anika, leaving Shivaay in pain.

Veer has never left a chance to create troubles in the paradise of Oberois with his evil plans. After getting exposed, he was arrested and now he will be back again to take revenge from the Oberoi family. Will Veer succeed in his plans?

What do you think of Nakul Mehta?

Will Shivaay be able to rescue his lady love Anika from Veer? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.