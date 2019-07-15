News

OMG! WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DRAMA in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from your favourite Television show.

Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining immense popularity among the viewers for its unique storyline.

The current track of the show revolves around the Tashan between Rohit and Sonakshi.

In the upcoming episode, Sonakshi will be in a big trouble as Sumit has planned to trap Sonakshi and her sister to take revenge.

According to our sources, Sumit will plan for a wardrobe malfunction for Sonakshi’s sister.

However, Sonakshi will have certain doubts about Sumit’s action.

Will Sonakshi be able to prevent her sister from being humiliated by wardrobe malfunction?

Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to this space for all the exciting updates from the television industry.

