Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is known for having unexpected twists in their show.

The makers of the 4 Lions' series is set to play another dramatic card to keep its viewers glued to the TV screens.

Before the fortnight's leap in the drama, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) finds Arjun (Samarth Raj Dembla) and Gauri's (Shrenu Parikh) name in a hotel register.This revelation leaves Omkara shocked and he is heartbroken thinking, Gauri and Arjun booked a room to spend time together.

Now in the coming episodes, Gauri will comeback from Bareli and will decide to surprise Omkara. This time Gauri will be seen speaking fluent English and will decide to propose Omkara in angrezi style.

However, when Gauri will meet Omkara he would intervene and counter back by saying that he has a big surprise for her. He will take Gauri to the same hotel and reveal that he knows about her and Arjun’s stay in a hotel.

He will also go on to call Gauri characterless. Hearing these harsh words, Gauri will give slap Omkara tightly.

However, Arjun will play peacemaker between the two. When Arjun will learn about Omkara and Gauri’s fight he will confront Omkara and would inform that he is dating a girl whose name also happens to be Gauri.

Will Gauri forgive Omkara this time?

When we contacted Samarth, he shared, "It is lovely to shoot with Ishqbaaaz team. They are very hardworking and dedicated actors. The environment of the set is very positive. I like my role of Arjun a lot as it reminds me of Shah Rukh Khan from Love You Zindagi."