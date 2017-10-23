The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz produced by 4 Lions Films will now showcase an interesting sequence in the upcoming episodes as Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) will finally confess his love for Gauri (Shrenu Parikh).

Yes!

As we all know, Abhay (Avinash Mishra) has created major misunderstandings between Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri. Due to which, the latter has reached Bareilly and for marrying Ajay.

In the upcoming episodes, a saddened Omkara will pour his heart out in front of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta)-Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo)-Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava). All of them will them arrive at a common conclusion about visiting Bareilly in disguise to stop Gauri from making a wrong decision. It will be a visual delight to see Shivaay and Bhavya dressed up as sardars, Rudra in disguise of an army man and Anika in a cover-up as Dadi.

However, on the venue, Gauri will recognize each one of them and it is then that Omkara will confess his love and will request Gauri not to get married to Ajay. Gauri will be in a dilemma due to Ajay's threat (that he will destroy Richa’s life by breaking her marriage).

A source from the set informs, “despite Omkara’s persuasion, Gauri will maintain her stance and will disagree to return to the Oberoi mansion. This is a 10 day track which will focus on Omkara and Gauri’s romance.

The heroine will only get married to the hero, that is certain - but how will that happen is something the viewers will have to wait and watch.”

Seems a lot of drama are waiting to unfold in the upcoming episode of the Star Plus daily. We hope all of you are excited to witness it as we are.

Keep a tab on TellyChakkar for more such updates.



