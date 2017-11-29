Once again! Gauahar slams Hina for making fun of Sakshi Tanwar

Bigg Boss has not really been a great offer for TV actress, Hina Khan. Seems like, her participation’s outcome is highly negative. Everything she says and utters is at times misconstrued and at times what she says is wrong. She doesn't flinmch a bit from demaning others being completely aware of the fact that whatever she says will be aired on national television.

The way she communicates too has been questioned by the viewers and the Bigg Boss 11 inmates as well. Tellychakkar now is doubtful whether she is as good as she is claims to be or the portrayal of her goody goody self is a sham!

Is her reality just the way she is living it in the glass walled mansion? Gauahar had earlier lashed out against the TV bahu on a lot of ocassions. We thought her statements held much water against Hina. Many other tellydom actors slammed hina Khan for being fake and now this...

In a latest unseen video we saw Hina commenting on Gauahar Khan’s followers on social media. She also indirectly took a jibe at Sakshi Tanwar and called her squint.

If you haven’t seen it take a look.

"Aao Behen Chugli Karein"



This one is SPECIALLY for@GAUAHAR_KHAN #SakshiTanwar @iamsanjeeda

Praised By Ms Perfect @eyehinakhan

She is a REAL Friend & Colleague#BB11 Watch Share pic.twitter.com/WpLd63VIum — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 29, 2017

This clearly didn’t go well with a lot many people and loyal followers of Gauahar Khan. The lady, who has in the past as well, didn’t think twice before slamming Hina has done it once again.

Gauahar in a tweet slammed Hina Khan for her arrogance. Her cryptic tweet also took a dig at Hina’s dark future courtesy her egotism.

Here take a look at what Gauahar tweeted.