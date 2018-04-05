Once I heard the word ‘action’, my shyness disappeared: Suban Ray

Kolkata: Actor Suban Ray, who is currently seen in Aakash Aath’s Bibaha Abhijaan, says that he was initially shy of wearing a blouse for the show.

Speaking about the particular sequence, Suban said to TellyChakkar, “I had to disguise myself as a woman for my earlier shows as well. But this is the first time that I chopped off my moustache to play the role of a woman. In fact, I wore Shakha Pola (Bangles worn by married woman) and decked up like a married woman for the show. I will be seen as ‘choto pishima (aunt)’ in Paka Dekha.”

As reported earlier, the series Bibaha Abhijaan comprises of five stories including Barjatri, Paka Dekha, Gharjamai, Bar O Nafar and Putirani and Suban will be seen wearing only a blouse and a pair of shorts in some of the scenes of Paka Dekha.

Asked if he was shy or comfortable to shoot by wearing such attire, he said, “Clad in a pair of shorts and blouse, when I came to the shooting floor from the make-up room, I was so shy. I never felt like this before. But once I heard the word ‘action’, my shyness disappeared.”

Suban is very happy to portray the character of Rajen in Bibaha Abhijaan.

He said, “I worked in a film called Neel Raatri. It’s my first film and here I got to act alongside Subhashish Mukherjee. In the film, I played a comic character while Subhashishda played a serious role. So, today, I am really glad to portray the character of Rajen which once was portrayed by Subhashishda.”

“Bibaha Abhijaan has been made again and it’s a mind blowing project. I have given my 100 percent and now it’s up to the audience whether or not they like me in the role of Rajen.

Suban has earlier acted in Zee Bangla’s Aamar Durga and Star Jalsha's Milon Tithi. He was seen in negative character in both the TV shows.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.