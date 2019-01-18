One more feather in Ankita Lokhande's cap. Details inside

Ankita Lokhande is hopping various cities to promote her debut film Manikarnika directed by Kangana Ranaut. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. But it was during one of her promotion sprees in Indore, she removed some time to visit her badminton academy. She took a pause from her hustled schedule to rush back her childhood memories about the sport that she loves the most.

Not many know that Lokhande is a state- level badminton player and has represented her academy for various badminton tourneys. The actress has already wooed her fans with her impeccable acting and she offers to another another striking streak. Her fans are sitting on the edge of the seats to watch her delivering the powerful character of Jhalkari Bai, the famous woman warrior in Rani Laxmi Bai’s army. But for now watch the video below where she talks about badminton and more.