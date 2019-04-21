One needs to be positive so survive in the Industry: Kapil Punjabi

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. Here, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

Tellychakkar spoke to actor Kaipil Punjabi and asked him about his journey and upcoming projects.

We asked Amit how he started his career to which he said that he started as a model and won Mr Ajmer first runner up tittle and he did some local shows, and then he ventured into celebrity management and they eventually stepped into acting. Wah Taj! Was his first acting debut movie, and then his acting career began and is going on pretty well.

He also said that it is very difficult to survive in the industry like this where you need to know your character very well and be very presentable at every stage, in a city like Mumbai it’s very difficult, and one needs to have a lot of patience to survive here.

We asked him about his upcoming projects to which he said that right now he is busy doing Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo and he also has a cameo in the movie Batla house which stars John Abhram and is directed by Nikhil Advani. He is also in talks with a big production for a web series and it’s too early to give in any details.

We asked what his advice to the new people who are trying their luck in the industry he said they should come with a very positive mind, and be very presentable and not be afraid of rejection, and to take in a positive way and not to loose hope and just to keep trying and someday they would make it big.