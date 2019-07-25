One should not get into a relationship because of loneliness, says Subuhi Joshi

MUMBAI: Subuhi Joshi has been part of several shows. She has been seen in shows like Comedy Classes, Bh Se Bhade and Love Dosti Dua. The actress recently made headlines for calling off her engagement with comedian Sidharth Sagar.

The actress called off her engagement with Sidharth in May, accusing him of physical abuse. In an interview with Times of India, the actress said that now she is in a happy space and currently she is only concentrating on herself.

Subuhi said, “I have been just focusing on my health and work. My breakup taught me that one should never change oneself because of the other person. It also taught me to never go back to the things that had ended on a bad note once.”

She further added, “I think now I am going to be off relationships for a very long time. I gave so much in my last one that I don’t think I have anything left to give to another person right now. One should get into a relationship only after being ready for it and not because of loneliness.”